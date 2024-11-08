Main event set for TNA Turning Point, Grizzled Young Veteran win tag team titles

Nov 8, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Nic Nemeth will face Eddie Edwards for the TNA World Championship at TNA Turning Point, LIVE from WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, NC, on November 29th.

– Grizzled Young Veterans have emerged victorious against Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls, claiming the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team championship …

