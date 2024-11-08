Main event set for TNA Turning Point, Grizzled Young Veteran win tag team titles
– Nic Nemeth will face Eddie Edwards for the TNA World Championship at TNA Turning Point, LIVE from WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, NC, on November 29th.
BREAKING: After pinning @NicTNemeth in the Tag Team match on #TNAiMPACT last week, @TheEddieEdwards will now face Nemeth for the TNA World Championship at #TNATurningPoint, LIVE from WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, NC, on November 29!
– Grizzled Young Veterans have emerged victorious against Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls, claiming the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team championship …
Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2024
STRONG 無差別級タッグ選手権試合‼️
@mikeynicholls & @ShaneTMDK × @ZackGibsonGYV & @JamesDrakePro#njpwworld で配信中
