Karl Anderson opens up on his injury, plus Keith Lee, Finn Balor and Rebel notes

– Karl Anderson goes into detail about his injury and announces when he will return to in-ring action.

Over his podcast, Anderson stated during a match over 2 months ago that he noticed something wasn’t right but ignored it. A few more matches, the pain started getting worse, which kept him awake at night due to the throbbing pain felt in his shoulder. After speaking with WWE doctors, they set up Karl with an MRI, which showed Anderson suffered a torn rotator cuff and a partially torn labrum. After a successful surgery, Karl stated he will be missing about 6 to 9 months.

Source: Talk’n’ Shop Podcast

– Happy birthday to….

– Finn Balor via X:

10 Years.

11 Championships,

& Counting @WWE — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) November 7, 2024

– Just announced:

It’s been a while. See ya’ll you soon! https://t.co/4CrFHKVo3z — REBEL (@RebelTanea) November 8, 2024

