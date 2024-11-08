Dudley Boyz put over Trick Williams, Gargano on Hartwell’s WWE release

– The Dudley Boyz say Trick Williams is a star and they’re proud of him despite losing in the ECW arena on NXT

“Listen, we all lose. We’ve lost many a times. We’ve been successful at it, and when I mean success, even though we’ve lost, we’ve had a lot of successful matches after that. You’re young, you’re hungry and you’re a heck of a talent, so Trick, keep your head up and don’t you dare look down.”

– It was reported on Friday evening that Baron Corbin, Indi Hartwell, and Tegan Nox are leaving WWE. While speaking to The Metro, Johnny Gargano commented on his former stablemate in The Way being released from the company…

“Obviously everybody knows what Indi means to me and Candice, we absolutely love and we absolutely believe in her. We still do believe that she’s so incredibly young, I think she’s got a lot to offer the wrestling world, and I am very excited to see what she shows the wrestling world. I think she’s got untapped personality, untapped potential. I think when she’s able to finally show that to the world, people are gonna latch on. It worked out for me and Candice. Hopefully she ends up back here, but you never know.”

