Charlie Dempsey announced for at Barnett’s: Bloodsport XII, another talent sign WWE ID deal
– Just announced:
Two wrestlers returning to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport.
Both men coming back from a loss in Bloodsport XI.
Both hungry for the taste of victory.
Only one may have their hand raised on this sacred mat.
Charlie Dempsey takes on Akira at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XII
Get you… pic.twitter.com/SLAclXV4M8
— (@JoshLBarnett) November 8, 2024
– Sean Legacy is the latest name announced to sign a WWE ID contract:
It is an absolute honor and a privilege to be one of the first-ever WWE ID prospects and the only one from Georgia, but l'll be honest – job's not finished yet. #Super #WWEID https://t.co/bb1mj1Kgfe
— Sean Legacy ショーン・レガシー (@Sean_Legacy1) November 8, 2024