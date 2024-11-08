Charlie Dempsey announced for at Barnett’s: Bloodsport XII, another talent sign WWE ID deal

– Just announced:

Two wrestlers returning to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport. Both men coming back from a loss in Bloodsport XI. Both hungry for the taste of victory. Only one may have their hand raised on this sacred mat. Charlie Dempsey takes on Akira at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XII Get you… pic.twitter.com/SLAclXV4M8 — (@JoshLBarnett) November 8, 2024

– Sean Legacy is the latest name announced to sign a WWE ID contract:

It is an absolute honor and a privilege to be one of the first-ever WWE ID prospects and the only one from Georgia, but l'll be honest – job's not finished yet. #Super #WWEID https://t.co/bb1mj1Kgfe — Sean Legacy ショーン・レガシー (@Sean_Legacy1) November 8, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

