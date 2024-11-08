Beefcake claims The Rock got Hogan black listed, AEW Forbidden Door note

– Brutus Beefcake claims The Rock got Hulk Hogan black listed from the company …

“Hogan had his problems. He angered The Rock so bad at one point by using the N-word and saying some real stupid stuff, that they actually took him out of the Hall of Fame, they took him off of the books. He was completely shunned from WWE.”

Source: Brutus Beefcake via ITR Wrestling

– The expectation is that AEW will be running its joint ‘Forbidden Door’ PPV at the O2 Arena next year in August, but haven’t been able to announce the venue.

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio

