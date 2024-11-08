Artem Chigvintsev claims he lost $100,000 after arrest

Artem Chigvintsev claims he lost $100,000 in income after being arrested for domestic violence, attributing this loss to false allegations from his estranged wife, Nikki Garcia. He states he was still actively working in dance, taking weekend gigs even after leaving Dancing With the Stars. However, following his arrest, his mugshot circulated in the media, causing a sharp decline in job opportunities. Artem also claims he lost social media promotion revenue, accusing Nikki of prioritizing her career when she allegedly lied to the police.

Source: TMZ

Artem Chigvintsev says his bank account took a huge hit — losing $100,000 in income — after he was arrested for domestic violence against his estranged wife Nikki Garcia (Bella). pic.twitter.com/KoY1pLSyfj — TMZ (@TMZ) November 7, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

