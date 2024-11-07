Shapiro confirms McMahon still a TKO shareholder, but no longer involved with WWE

TKO COO Mark Shapiro tells CNBC…

– He had breakfast with Vince McMahon recently but isn’t seeking his advice. Shapiro confirms McMahon is still a TKO shareholder, though he’s sold much of what he used to have.

– The latest disclosure showed McMahon had 8 million TKO shares, just under 5% of the company.

– “He’s got some litigation that he’s working through, and frankly, he wants the privacy and the time to work through it which is great, because in the meantime we’re going to keep building TKO and WWE,” says Shapiro on McMahon.

– Shapiro on a potential Vince McMahon return to TKO and WWE: “Never say never, it’s possible. As of right now, he’s out of the business entirely.”

– Shapiro says the first year of Monday Night Raw on Netfilx will not have Dynamic advertising. Later, he is asked about the potential for Netflix to be a UFC partner.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

