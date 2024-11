NXT vs. Dynamite viewership numbers

– Last night’s WWE NXT on CW: 619,000 viewers; 0.17 P18-49 rating. CW aired the ECW theme episode on Wednesday due to Tuesday’s Presidential Election. Last week’s edition averaged 588,000 viewers.

– Last night’s AEW Dynamite on TBS: 523,000 viewers; 0.16 P18-49 rating. Last week’s Dynamite episode averaged 628,000 viewers.

(source: Wrestlenomics)

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

EXCLUSIVE: There's a lot of rage building up in The Don Callis family right now, and they know just who they want to take it out on! @briancagegmsi | @LanceHoyt | @Takesoup | @kylefletcherpro | @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/EXPv0V3Qhb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 7, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email