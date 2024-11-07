Mark Shapiro rules out WWE sports betting

TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro (via CNBC) rules out WWE sports betting:

“Not happening. We’re not doing that. We’re scripted… Look, years ago, I ran Dick Clark Productions, we had enough challenge keeping the American Music Awards and the Golden Globe winners under wraps.

“We’re not gonna be asking Triple H, Paul Levesque, who runs our creative, to keep his scripts so under wraps that we can start sports betting. It just doesn’t jive.

“We are doing it with UFC, and it’s really growing, and keep in mind it really lends itself to sports betting – long cards, multiple fights, multiple rounds, submissions, grappling, the away someone’s taken down, the way somebody’s knocked out, so many props you can bet on. And the youth, young men specifically, love it.”

source: CNBC

