Lance Anoa’i signs with WWE, Darby Allin on Bryan Danielson

– Darby Allin on Bryan Danielson, says he was a lot like Sting when it came to having zero ego:

“Bryan Danielson is the guy you could call upon last second and have an amazing match. He was such a team player. There wasn’t anything he wasn’t willing to do for the company. He had no ego. He was a lot like Sting. He was a really good energy to have.”

Source: Q105.7 Radio

– Bloodline family member Lance Anoa’i has signed with WWE and is set to report to NXT.

Anoa’i was recently spotted training at the WWE Performance Center and is the son of Headshrinker Samu and the cousin of Roman Reigns

Source: Fightful

