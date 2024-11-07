Jake Hager pulled from independent event due to X posts, Karl Anderson update, and more

– Karl Anderson revealed on TalkNShop that he suffered a torn rotator cuff tendon and partially torn labrum that he underwent surgery for. He said he’ll be out six to nine months.

– Jake Hager has been pulled from a Blitzkrieg Pro event following a series of tweets in the wake of the US election.

“Jake Hagar will no longer be appearing on December 14th in Enfield, CT. On top of sponsors no longer being willing to work with him, we also just have to do what we think is right for our roster and fans. We’re going to get to work on a replacement asap.”

(Source: Blitzkrieg Pro)

