11/7/24 TNA Impact Recap

Nov 7, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Jordynne Grace & TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich defeats Alisha Edwards & Tasha Steelz to kick-off TNA

– Savannah Evans says she’s the big deal in the knockouts division.

– Rosemary defeats Wendy Choo in a No DQ match

– Steve Maclin says Josh Alexander is a chicken s**t and he can’t beat Maclin alone

– Joe Hendry came out for a promo and introduced a music video parody for Ryan Nemeth, mocking his only wrestling accomplishment as being Nic’s brother. Hendry will face Ryan next week.

– First Class wants Santana to join them and Mike Santana told them he doesn’t need anyone

– Jody Threat defeated Heather By Elegance

– Moose defeats Mike Bailey to win the X Division Title

After the match, Trent Seven came out and turned on Speedball to end TNA.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nightshade

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal