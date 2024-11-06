WWE announce the return of Iron Survivor Challenge

Nov 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Ava announces the next NXT Premium Live Event will be NXT Deadline on December 7th and will feature the return of the Iron Survivor Challenge

Robert Stone puts down Philadelphia and says that their time has passed

The lights go out and when they come back on Rhyno is in the ring and he takes out Stone with The Gore.

