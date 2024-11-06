Reaction to Donald Trump’s victory

Nov 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE Legend Hulk Hogan reacts to Donald Trump winning the Presidential Election.

Matt Hardy via X:

– The Charly Caruso commented:

Val Venis:

Post Category: News     Tags: , , , ,

One Response

  1. Kony Than says:
    November 6, 2024 at 2:10 pm

    A convicted felon, racist and rapist as president. America just doesn’t deserve it any other way

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Harley Hudson

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal