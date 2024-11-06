Reaction to Donald Trump’s victory

– WWE Legend Hulk Hogan reacts to Donald Trump winning the Presidential Election.

– Matt Hardy via X:

Now that #Election2024 has ended, it’s time for both candidates, as well as Joe Biden, to push for unity among Americans. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 6, 2024

– The Charly Caruso commented:

– Val Venis:

WOW! WHAT A MAP. TIME TO BRING ON:

– Cheaper gas prices

– Energy independence

– An end to the wars

– An end to the lefts mental abuse of children

– It would be fantastic if the Federal Reserve were abolished(I know, wishful thinking.) pic.twitter.com/WxUTtxl1ST — Val Venis™ (The Big Valbowski™) (@ValVenisEnt) November 6, 2024

