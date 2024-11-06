Reaction to Donald Trump’s victory
– WWE Legend Hulk Hogan reacts to Donald Trump winning the Presidential Election.
#hulkhogan #DonaldTrump2024 #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/6KFpmOPBcT
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) November 6, 2024
– Matt Hardy via X:
Now that #Election2024 has ended, it’s time for both candidates, as well as Joe Biden, to push for unity among Americans.
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 6, 2024
– The Charly Caruso commented:
– Val Venis:
WOW! WHAT A MAP.
TIME TO BRING ON:
– Cheaper gas prices
– Energy independence
– An end to the wars
– An end to the lefts mental abuse of children
– It would be fantastic if the Federal Reserve were abolished(I know, wishful thinking.) pic.twitter.com/WxUTtxl1ST
— Val Venis™ (The Big Valbowski™) (@ValVenisEnt) November 6, 2024
A convicted felon, racist and rapist as president. America just doesn’t deserve it any other way