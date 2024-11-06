NXT REPORT, 11/6/24

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from NXT, from the former ECW Arena, now now as the 2300 Arena. Vic Joseph and Booker T is on the call. Several ECW wrestlers will appear and even compete tonight. Coverage will begin at 8pm.

Match Card (Announced)

Trick Williams & Bubba Ray Dudley vs. Ethan Page and Ridge Holland

Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee

Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice w/Dawn Marie as special guest referee.. Women’s Hardcore Match

Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx vs. Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, Zaira, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer

Special appearances by Rob Van Dam & Francine

NXT General Manager Ava Raine to make a special announcement

The show starts with an ECW/NXT intro, even with ECW music and Paul Heyman‘s words. An ECW chant is mixed with an NXT one. We see the lion share of competitors backstage in the opening match rundown.

Match 1. Special Guest Referee Dawn Marie.. Lola Vice VS Jaida Parker (Women’s Hardcore Match)

Parker goes right to the chairs. She swings and misses, allowing Vice to elbow it into Parkers head. Parker follows up with a chair to the back. Lola rams her head into the chair and then suplexes her on the floor. Vice gets a table. Parker uses the chair again as Vice was slow. Parker gathers about 8 chairs into the ring. Vice counters with another chair shot to Parker. She then kicks her and whips her into a chair in the corner. Lola then delivers another couple suplexes on some chairs. Vice then DDT’s her on a chair for a two count. Back from break, both are setting up ladders in the ring. There is also trash cans and kendo sticks. Parker slams Vice and places her on a propped ladder in the corner and then tear drops her off another ladder. She gets a two count. Vice recovers with a sleeper. They roll to the floor. Parker backs Lola into the steps. Back in the ring, she hips Lola to the floor again. She misses another hip attack and Vice recovers and kicks Parker repeatedly after putting a trash can on her head. Vice then hips her threw the trash can. Parker kicks out at two. Parker then throws a can at Vice and pounds her with a kendo stick. Vice gets the stick and returns the pounding. Parker side suplexes Vice on an upright chair. She then splashes her on a ladder for a two count. Vice locks on the sleeper again. Parker gets a brick and smashes Vice with it. Vice kicks out at too. The brick broke. Parker hits another hip attack and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Jaida Parker

Ridge Holland and Ethan Page run down Trick Williams and Bubba Ray Dudley outside at the Rocky statue in Philly. RVD is shown talking to Kalani Jordan backstage. RVD gives her some advice as he looks for Ava. Wes Lee jumps RVD with a chair.

Little Guido greets The D’Angelo Family in Philly. Guido challenges Tony D’Angelo for the North American Championship tonight. In addition rules are out the window tonight.

Match 2. Wes Lee VS Je’Von Evans

The two spend a few minutes trying to hit each other before Evans scissors Lee to the mat and follows up kicking him to the floor. Lee kicks Evans twirling around the ring post on the floor. Evans is then rammed into the post. He then brainbusters Evans on the stairs. Back from break, Evans rannas Wes off the top rope. The two end up mid ring throwing hands. Evans delivers a spin kick to end the exchange with a near fall. Evans misses off the top. Lee counters with a series of kicks and a poison ranna for a long two after a cardiac kick. Evans cutters Lee twice, once off the top. Lee bails to the floor. Evans dives to the floor, misses and lands on the announce table violently. Lee tosses the lifeless body in the ring. He grabs a chair. RVD’s music hits. Evans cutters the distracted Lee. Evans then frog splashes Wes for the Lee for the win.

Winner by pinfall, Je’Von Evans

He and RVD celebrate together.

Ava is shown in a hurry backstage with her assistants. They end up in the ring. (with Robert Stone and Stevie Turner) Stone does his best to piss off Philly fans by comparing them to New Yorkers and Bostonians. The lights go out and RHINO is in the ring. He spears Stone. The fans go nuts for him. The face women’s team is shown gearing up for their match tonight. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson walk up and run the girls down.

Match 3. Ridge Holland and Ethan Page VS Bubba Ray Dudley and NXT Champion, Trick Williams

Trick and Ridge start off. Ridge cheap shots Bubba, which doesn’t go over well. Bubba tags in. They lock up. A Bubba’s gonna kill you chant breaks out. Ridge slams Dudley. Bubba shoulders him and tags in Trick. Trick lays in a series of chops on Ridge. Page tags and punts Trick. Bubba tags in and does the flip flop and fly. The heels bail and we go to break. Ridge and Page trade tags and are in control as we return. Bubba looks gassed, but was playing possum. He tags to Trick who comes in hot with hands and side kicks. He flapjacks Holland and Rock Bottoms him. Page blind tags, but Bubba tags in. Trick neckbreakers Ridge. Holland counters a trick shot and rolls up Williams for the win.

Winner by pinfall, Ethan Page and Ridge Holland

They heels jump Trick post match. Bubba makes the save and they do the What’s up on Page. Bubba calls for the tables, much to the delight of the fans. Williams can’t find one. The music hits again and Devon Dudley arrives with a table. They put Ethan threw a table and they all celebrate putting on Dudley glasses mid ring.

Dion Lennox and Ashante “Thee” Adonis are chatting backstage about all of Adonis’ women he seems to have on a string. Karmen Petrovic comes up wanting explanations for what happened a few weeks ago. Ashante tells her off. Karmen seems to be attracted to his lack of interest in her.

Match 4. Nunzio (Little Guido) VS North American Champion, Tony D’Angelo (with The Family)

Nunzio uses Tony Mamaluk to shield himself initially, but Tony finally catches him and belly to bellies him. Nunzio punches Tony and missile dropkicks him and lands the Sicilian slice for two. Tony slams Nunzio and it is over.

Winner, Tony D’Angelo

The families hug as friends post match.

Brooks Jensen and Shawn Spears are shown backstage. Shawn asks Brooks if he is hungry? Shawn says he is feeling Italian next week in Orlando. They walk off. Lexis King is shown from last week. He apologizes for not winning last week to William Regal. Regal tells him he is proud of him for not taking a short cut to victory. Lexis walks off. The NQCC walk up and his son, Charlie Dempsey mocks his father for helping Lexis against him. Regal asks Charlie if he is his father’s son. Regal tells the other members to go after gold. Charlie looks on jealous. Axiom and Frazier are congratulated by Ava on their win last week.

Francine is shown in the crowd with the fans.

Main Event. Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx vs. Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, Zaira, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer

Jordan and Fallon start off. Jordan is quicker to the punch, kick and crossbody. Vaquer tags in with a springboard crossbody. Henley eats it and tags in Nyx. Vaquer does the scissor to the head, knee drive sequence on the mat. Her and Guilia tag and they double Nyx. Guilia shoves Jacy to Roxanne, forcing a tag. Guilia bearhug suplexes the champion. Roxanne tags to Cora, who lariats and kicks Guilia. Zaira tags in and she drags Cora back to her corner. Jacy tags in, but immediately regrets that with the larger and amped up Australian. Fallon save Jacy from a massive powerbomb. This results with all women entering to fight. Jordan moonsaults the field of heels on the floor. We go to break. Jordan is thrown to the floor by Jane and then doubled by Nyx. Jacy misses a moonsault splash and Jordan back kicks her. Henley takes out Zaria on the apron. Jordan tags in Grace. She comes in hot with a Germans, lariats and slams. She gets a two off a Vaderbomb. Her and Zaria double Cora. Roxanne makes the save. Guilia lands a spinning falcon arrow slam on Roxanne. Jacy makes the save. Vaquer backbreakers her. Everyone lands their greatest hits until they are all on the mat. Lash and Jackson make their way to ringside, but get in the way of some offense and are take out right away. Cora dives on the floor, as does Roxanne. Roxanne avoids a spear by Zaria, who connects by accident with Grace. F% by Zaria and it is over.

Winners, Zaria, Grace, Jordan, Guilia and Vaquer

The show ends with the faces standing tall.

