Expectations high for tonight’s NXT, Giulia’s first WWE t-shirt available, and a WWE rumor killer

– Giulia’s first official piece of WWE merchandise.

– Rumor Killer: Neither Bruce Prichard nor Michael Hayes will be a part of the rumored new McMahon venture. Both Prichard and Hayes are on temporary leave to attend to personal matters.

– @Wrestlevotes via X:

We’re told a source within The CW expects tonight’s ECW-themed NXT to be the highest-rated episode since the network debut last month, despite airing on a Wednesday night. Time will tell, as AEW presents a strong lineup on TBS, featuring Adam Cole vs. Malakai Black among other matches.

And yet, with political coverage likely dominating tonight, both numbers will be an afterthought.

