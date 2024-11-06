Bobby Lashley is officially All Elite, AEW talent may be leaving

– The Almighty Bobby Lashley is All Elite

It’s official: @fightbobby is All Elite! Don’t miss @AEWonTV

Live at 8pm ET/7pm CT

On @TBSNetwork TONIGHT! Bobby Lashley + The Hurt Syndicate will kick off Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS for the first time ever TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/P9A52ML13j — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 6, 2024

– Per Fightful, the word backstage in AEW in recent months was Malakai Black would be wrapping up with the company by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

