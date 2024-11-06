Bobby Lashley is officially All Elite, AEW talent may be leaving
– The Almighty Bobby Lashley is All Elite
It’s official: @fightbobby is All Elite!
Don’t miss @AEWonTV
Live at 8pm ET/7pm CT
On @TBSNetwork TONIGHT!
Bobby Lashley + The Hurt Syndicate will kick off Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS for the first time ever TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/P9A52ML13j
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 6, 2024
– Per Fightful, the word backstage in AEW in recent months was Malakai Black would be wrapping up with the company by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.