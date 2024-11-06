Bobby Lashley is officially All Elite, AEW talent may be leaving

Nov 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– The Almighty Bobby Lashley is All Elite

– Per Fightful, the word backstage in AEW in recent months was Malakai Black would be wrapping up with the company by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

