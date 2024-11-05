The Undertaker and Braun Strowman notes

– The Undertaker defends calling today’s wrestlers “too soft” and says crazy fans take things too personally

“That’s the big thing, especially with wrestling people and wrestling fans, everything feels like if I criticize you about something publicly, it’s personal. That’s how people see it. But really, it’s not personal. I’m giving my opinion on how I would have done it, or what worked for me. That doesn’t make it the right way, it was just right for me!”

Source: The Undertaker via Six Feet Under Podcast

– Braun Strowman says he’s the true Crown Jewel Champion of WWE after winning the belt in 2018

