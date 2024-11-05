Rikishi says Sami Zayn is family, Undertaker ready if WWE needs him

– Rikishi says Sami Zayn is family and he’s back where he belongs with The Bloodline. YEET!

“I think Sami Zayn fits exactly into The Bloodline. You can never replace the originals. Let’s go back a few years or so. We talk about the original Bloodline so there’s that one piece that’s missing now. Now they got Jey, and there’s just that one piece that’s missing, so if you replace it with somebody else, I don’t feel it’s complete because you can’t replace original faction.

The fans want to see Sami there — I mean, that’s what I’m feeling, that’s what I’m hearing just by watching what’s happening.”

Source: Rikishi via Off The Top

– The Undertaker says he feels great and can return to the ring if WWE needs him …

“I feel pretty good. Yeah, I could do it. I couldn’t do it to the standard I want to, but yeah, I mean, I could!”

Sources: The Undertaker via Insight

