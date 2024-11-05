Rampage viewership, Mercedes enjoying her AEW stint, and a Brody King note

– Numbers are in on Friday’s AEW Rampage;

172,000 viewers; 0.05 P18-49 rating

Source: @wrestlenomics

– Mercedes Mone says her first seven months in AEW have been amazing, and so far it’s the best she’s ever felt in her career.

Source: Battleground podcast

– Brody King has revealed that Pink Pony Club is part of his workout mix.

Alongside the hit by Chappell Roan, he also revealed that one of his favourite artists is Lady Gaga and has a tattoo inspired by her song Telephone.

Source: Brody King | The Jesea Lee Show

