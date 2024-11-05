Jake’s Network of Hope addresses Jacob Fatu’s absence from their event

Jake’s Network Of Hope, Nonprofit From Wisconsin, Addresses Jacob Fatu’s Absence From Their Event

A recent Reddit post surfaced regarding Fatu’s no-showing a planned event for charity last year, and a former worker claimed that the issue still hasn’t been resolved.

Last June, NBC 26 reported on Fatu failing to appear at the event organized by Jake’s Network of Hope. Per NBC, the charity decided to not take action, but did so after learning other organizations had a similar experience with Fatu.

Sports Illustrated reached out to Jake’s Network of Hope and received the following statement:

“Jacob Fatu and our organization are addressing this matter privately, beginning with a phone call and heartfelt apology back in May. While the full amount owed hasn’t yet been repaid, we appreciated Jacob’s acknowledgment. It can be tough to face up to your wrongdoings, and we commend him for taking steps toward confronting his.”

Source: Sports Illustrated

