WWE teasing a special announcement, Mercedes says AEW has the best women’s wrestling

– WWE has confirmed that Ava will be making a special announcement on Wednesday’s WWE NXT…

– Mercedes Mone says AEW has the talent for An All-Women’s weekly show and have the best women’s wrestling

On the Battleground podcast, Mercedes Mone discussed with Tim Battle and Eli whether AEW should consider producing an all-women’s weekly show and if she would support such a venture.

“Wow, a weekly show, absolutely. We have the talent, so why not? All Elite Women Wrestling? There you go. We have the best women’s wrestling. From Willow, Mariah May, Toni Storm, Serena Deeb, Kris Statlander, Kamille, there is definitely an opportunity to have an all women’s show every single week, so I don’t see why not,” Mone said.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

