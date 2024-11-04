Video: Ricochet attacks Zack Sabre Jr. at NJPW show

Nov 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Ricochet just showed up in NJPW, attacking Zack Sabre Jr and challenged him to an IWGP World Championship match at ‘Wrestle Dynasty’ on 1/5 in the Tokyo Dome.

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Shingo Takagi to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Afterward, Shota Umino came out to challenge Zack & stated anyplace, anytime. Shota left until a surprise appearance by AEW Ricochet & surprised attacked Zack Sabre Jr. Ricochet challenges Zack on January 5th at Wrestle Dynasty for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Shota returns & tries to attack both Ricochet & Zack Sabre Jr. Fans are unhappy and continue to boo Shota Umino.

