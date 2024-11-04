Video: Ricochet attacks Zack Sabre Jr. at NJPW show

Ricochet just showed up in NJPW, attacking Zack Sabre Jr and challenged him to an IWGP World Championship match at ‘Wrestle Dynasty’ on 1/5 in the Tokyo Dome.

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Shingo Takagi to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Afterward, Shota Umino came out to challenge Zack & stated anyplace, anytime. Shota left until a surprise appearance by AEW Ricochet & surprised attacked Zack Sabre Jr. Ricochet challenges Zack on January 5th at Wrestle Dynasty for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Shota returns & tries to attack both Ricochet & Zack Sabre Jr. Fans are unhappy and continue to boo Shota Umino.

