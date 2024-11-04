WWE star Omos was a guest on The Undertaker’s Patreon Q&A. At one point, Undertaker commented on the future of Omos in WWE with the following remarks…

“I’m very optimistic. Obviously, now we’ve had several discussions. The fact that they are using him judiciously instead of just being out there, I’m excited. I think he becomes, at some point, I believe he becomes like the guardian of the castle, basically like I used to be. Anybody, any giant monster, anybody that ever came down the pike, I always got them. It was because I was an attraction, and I kept the castle clean. I didn’t get as many world title opportunities and all that. But you knew, if there was a threat to the kingdom, they knew who they were gonna they were gonna — and I feel eventually that’s gonna be his role. He will be the one that decides who comes and who goes in a storytelling aspect. I just hope that we get some guys coming down the road that actually can pose a physical threat.” (quote courtesy of Robert DeFelice)

Omos has not wrestled since the April 5th 2024 edition of WWE Smackdown.

