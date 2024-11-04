Kevin Nash, Becky Lynch, and MVP notes

Nov 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– During a recent episode of Kliq This Kevin Nash was asked if he’s gonna be at the NXT show in Philadelphia, he mentioned he may be at a show in December. It’s unknown if he’ll be on screen or just backstage.

Source: Kliq This podcast

Becky Lynch and WWE are still on good terms.

Those spoken to within WWE claimed that if Lynch wanted to sign a new deal before her absence, they likely would have done that.
The rumoured $2 million number was outright denied by everyone who would know it. Lynch’s contract with the company would be well beyond $2 million a year.

source: Fightful Select

– MVP via X:

