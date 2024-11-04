Kenny Omega says he will be back soon, wants match at Wrestle Dynasty

Kenny Omega appeared at the NJPW Power Struggle event and announced that while there’s no fixed date on his return, he will be able to step back in the ring soon.

Omega said that he would love to be able to wrestle at the upcoming Wrestle Dynasty event in Japan on January 5 as he still considers New Japan Pro-Wrestling his home.

After his promo, Omega was confronted backstage by Gabe Kidd and that led to a brawl, suggesting that Kidd will be his eventual opponent on the joint NJPW/AEW show.

Omega has not wrestled since December 2023 after a bout with diverticulitis. He underwent surgery to repair the problem which was almost fatal for him.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

