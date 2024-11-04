AEW offering a 40% discount on tickets, Konosuke Takeshita vs. TJP announced

– Konosuke Takeshita vs. TJP for the AEW International Title is set for NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed.

OFFICIAL After actions from the Don Callis Family have sent shockwaves through the United Empire, @megaTJP will challenge @AEW International Champion @takesoup FRIDAY at Fighting Spirit Unleashed!https://t.co/fIZ11RuZnb#njpw #njFSU pic.twitter.com/E03OhIodpy — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 5, 2024

– AEW took to Twitter and announced a 40% discount on tickets for their 2024 shows……..

Tomorrow is #ElectionDay !

Don't forget to #Vote , and while you're at it, take advantage of this special offer of up to 40% off of select seats at our upcoming 2024 #AEW shows! Use the promo code VOTE to access the discount! pic.twitter.com/IPtQNHxpPb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2024

And also reminding fans to cast their ballots on Election Day. To access the discount, fans can use the promo code VOTE for ALL Remaining AEW events in 2024.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

