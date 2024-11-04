AEW offering a 40% discount on tickets, Konosuke Takeshita vs. TJP announced

Nov 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Konosuke Takeshita vs. TJP for the AEW International Title is set for NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed.

– AEW took to Twitter and announced a 40% discount on tickets for their 2024 shows……..

And also reminding fans to cast their ballots on Election Day. To access the discount, fans can use the promo code VOTE for ALL Remaining AEW events in 2024.

