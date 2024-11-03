WWE Live Results / Dublin, Ireland / Sun Nov 3, 2024

The Complete Results from 3 Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber

Noami defeats Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton

The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu (with Tonga Loa) defeat The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford

Michin and B-Fab defeat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

WWE United States Champion LA Knight defeats Carmelo Hayes and Andrade

DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax defeats Bayley

Main Event: Street Fight: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa

