WWE Live Results / Dublin, Ireland / Sun Nov 3, 2024
The Complete Results from 3 Arena:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber
Noami defeats Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton
The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu (with Tonga Loa) defeat The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford
Michin and B-Fab defeat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven
WWE United States Champion LA Knight defeats Carmelo Hayes and Andrade
DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson
WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax defeats Bayley
Main Event: Street Fight: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa
Thanks to @RatedR2012 in attendance
