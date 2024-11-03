Update on Toni Storm

All Elite Wrestling has provided an update on “Timeless” Toni Storm with a new viral marketing video.

Storm hasn’t been seen on AEW television since losing the AEW Women’s World Championship to Mariah May at AEW All In: London in August.

On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a fictional newspaper titled The Timeless Times was distributed. The top headline read, “What happened to Toni Storm.” The paper featured a QR code that took fans to a YouTube video, with a news bulletin narrated by Toni Storm titled, “Where in the World is Toni Storm?”

The video ends with Storm saying, “What misadventures will she get up to next? Will she ever return? One thing is for sure, when that day comes, we will be waiting.”

