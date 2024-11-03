Smackdown brand starts four-day tour in England and Ireland today

WWE kicks off a four-day tour in England and Ireland today following their successful trip to Saudi Arabia.

The Smackdown brand will be doing this tour as the Raw crew are still in Saudi Arabia for today’s taping of Raw which will air tomorrow on USA Network.

The tour starts tonight in Dublin, Ireland at the 3Arena and continues on Monday at The O2 Arena in London. On Tuesday it’s off to Nottingham at the Motorpoint Arena before ending in Sheffield on Wednesday at the Utilita Arena.

The Superstars and crew will then board a plane to Buffalo, New York where a live episode of Friday Night Smackdown takes place on Friday.

