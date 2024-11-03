Private Party will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Full Gear

Nov 3, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Private Party will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a four-way match at Full Gear. Their challenges will be the winners of these three matches:

– The Outrunners vs. Top Flight

– FTR vs. House of Black

– La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Acclaimed

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Chanyota

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal