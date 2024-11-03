Private Party will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Full Gear

Private Party will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a four-way match at Full Gear. Their challenges will be the winners of these three matches:

– The Outrunners vs. Top Flight

– FTR vs. House of Black

– La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Acclaimed

A 4-Way Contenders Series will determine who heads to #AEWFullGear for #AEW World Tag Team Championship Gold! Which teams will advance to the @prucenter on Saturday, November 23 to face the Champions #PrivateParty @zaykassidy @marq_quen for the #AEW World Tag Team titles? pic.twitter.com/FZ3GR4MFBu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2024

