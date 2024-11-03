Notes on the Survivor Series, Adam Cole, Orange Cassidy, and more

Nov 3, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– “The internal belief within AEW is that Orange Cassidy could be AEW’s long-term top babyface. Management reportedly have a lot of faith in Cassidy, and have even claimed he has ‘John Cena Aura’ about him, with the current plan being Cassidy will be the one to eventually take down the Blackpool Combat Club and save AEW.”

Source: WrestleVotes

– AEW posted…

– WWE is reportedly planning to make this year’s men and women’s Wargames matches to be 4 vs 4 instead of the normal 5 vs 5.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

– Happy 35th birthday to Andrade.

