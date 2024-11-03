Liv Morgan and Cody Rhodes receive their rings as Crown Jewel Champions

Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan have officially placed the Crown Jewel Championships into their display case. The belts will stay in Saudi Arabia and they’ve been awarded their Championship Rings.

What a night in Riyadh. Huge congrats to your first-ever Crown Jewel Champions, Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes and Women’s World Champion @YaOnlyLivvOnce. #WWECrownJewel #RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/d8ltTmf62m — Triple H (@TripleH) November 2, 2024

