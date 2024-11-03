Liv Morgan and Cody Rhodes receive their rings as Crown Jewel Champions

Nov 3, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan have officially placed the Crown Jewel Championships into their display case. The belts will stay in Saudi Arabia and they’ve been awarded their Championship Rings.

