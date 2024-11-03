Lashley says Omos not getting the opportunity in WWE

Bobby Lashley saying what Omos should be in WWE is so true, he should get more opportunities & big matches in the company, he had great matches with Brock Lesnar & Seth Rollins and did nothing after that @lameguyspodcast #PushOmos pic.twitter.com/lJmV3SiAYL — Tyler Soltis (@soltis_tyler) October 29, 2024

Bobby Lashley believes Omos should be on WWE TV, but doesn’t see him getting the opportunity:

“I think he (Omos) should be (back on WWE TV). Unfortunately, I don’t know. I don’t know. The way that things have changed, I don’t see him having that opportunity.

I hope that me saying that gives him that opportunity. But a lot of people haven’t had that opportunity, and a lot of people kind of went separate ways with them. So I don’t know what is going on right now.”

source: K&S WrestleFest

