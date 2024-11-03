JBL makes a presidental endorsement

It may be controversial, it may make people mad-but I know who is best to lead our country. Here is who we should vote for to be our next president. Now go vote. pic.twitter.com/o9RwIPEG2U — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 2, 2024

JBL has announced whom he is endorsing for President of the United States.

“My fellow Americans, this is John Layfield, better known as JBL from the WWE. But right now, I’d like to talk to you just as a private American citizen because I believe this next election is the most important in our lifetime. I believe democracy itself is at stake. That is why incredible legends like The Undertaker, Kane, Batista, and Mick Foley have all lent their voices to the democratic process, and I applaud them for doing so. There’s a wonderful history in this country between wrestling and politics. Abe Lincoln—great wrestler, great president. JFK—not a wrestler, but loved the gimmicks and the resets; obviously one of the boys.

This election, to me, is very clear-cut. I cannot simply vote for the word salad that comes out of Kamala. But after all, what do you expect? He’s from Uganda, he’s a giant, he has a quarter moon painted on his belly, and I don’t think he’s even eligible to be president. So, I’m going with the WWE Hall of Famer—albeit controversial. Do we really need another old white guy in the office? No, we need an old Native American in the office. That’s why I’m endorsing and proud to support Gerald Briscoe for President of the United States of America. God bless America.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

