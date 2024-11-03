Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins notes

– Seth Rollins says his career in WWE might be over sooner than fans expect

“I’ve been at this now in WWE for 12 years. I’m closer to the end than the beginning, I don’t know how much gas I got left in the tank. So, I’m just trying to give everything I got every time I go out there.”

Source: Seth Rollins via MBC Loud

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Netflix officials had reportedly discussed a potential movie, but, talks fell through, and it never materialized.

Source: Fightful Select

