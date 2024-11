WWE announces live event dates on the road to Wrestlemania

WWE, today announced 13 live events as part of the company’s Road to WrestleMania 2025 touring schedule.

Tickets for each live event go on sale Tuesday, November 12 at 10am local. Fans can register now for exclusive pre-sale access which starts Monday, November 11 at 10am local by visiting https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.

SmackDown – Friday, January 3 – Phoenix, Arizona: Footprint Center

SmackDown – Friday, January 10- Portland, Oregon: Moda Center

RAW – Monday, January 13 – San Jose, California: SAP Center

SmackDown – Friday, January 17 – San Diego, California: Pechanga Arena

RAW – Monday, January 20 – Dallas, Texas: American Airlines Center

SmackDown – Friday, January 24 – Austin, Texas: Moody Center

RAW – Monday, January 27 – Atlanta, Georgia: State Farm Arena

RAW – Monday, February 3 – Cleveland, Ohio: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

SmackDown – Friday, February 7 – Memphis, Tennessee: FedExForum

RAW – Monday, February 10 – Nashville, Tennessee: Bridgestone Arena

RAW – Monday, February 17 – Charlotte, North Carolina: Spectrum Center

SmackDown – Friday, February 21 – New Orleans, Louisiana: Smoothie King Center

SmackDown – Friday, March 7 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Wells Fargo Center

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email