Tony D’Angelo says Shawn Michaels is truly a genius and the head chef of NXT because he’s always cooking

“Shawn is all for the business, so if you show that you’re willing to work hard and willing to do what’s best for everything, he will help you.

It’s HBK, Mr. WrestleMania, he’s the man! We’ll do filming and stuff, and he just has ideas and sees things that 3 years into the business I wouldn’t see, but his mind for the business is insane. He’s a genius, he’s always cooking as what the internet says. He’s got his chef hat on.”

Source: Tony D’Angelo via The Ringer

