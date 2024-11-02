Sting and Bubba Ray Dudley notes

– Steven Borden is training with several AEW talents.

It was at AEW Revolution for Sting’s final match that his sons Garrett and Steven Borden got involved in the action. Garrett was dressed as Surfer Sting while Steven dressed as NWO Wolfpac Sting.

Steven has decided to pursue pro wrestling and while guest appearing on The Von Erichs’ YouTube channel, he confirmed he’s in wrestling training.

Source: Post Wrestling

– Next week will mark the first time since 2003 that Bubba Ray Dudley will compete in a tag team match without D-Von Dudley as his partner (WWE only).

