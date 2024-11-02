Sami Zayn lays out Roman Reigns by mistake after loss to Solo’s Bloodline

The Bloodline storyline got even more complicated at the Crown Jewel show with the re-introduction of Sami Zayn.

Solo’s Bloodline defeated the OG Bloodline in the opening match of Crown Jewel and pretty much to everyone’s surprise, it was Solo Sikoa who got the clean pin on Roman Reigns for the win after Reigns got hammered by Jacob Fatu.

After the match, the beatdown continued by Solo’s Bloodline and with Jey Uso’s head wrapped around a chair, Sami Zayn’s theme song kicked in to a massive pop from the crowd.

Sami entered the ring and went for a hug with Solo but that hug turned into an exploder suplex. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu attacked but The Usos recovered and dispatched everyone, leaving Solo in the ring alone surrounded by the OG Bloodline.

With Jimmy, Jey, Sami, and Roman in each corner and Solo in the middle, Reigns went for the Superman punch and Zayn went for the Helluva Kick at the same time. Solo ducked and Sami clocked Reigns.

Solo bolted out of the ring and the OG Bloodline argued over what just happened, with Roman Reigns laying in the ring wondering how he got beaten – twice!

SOLO SIKOA SURROUNDED BY THE OG BLOODLINE SAMI ZAYN & ROMAN GO TO ATTACK AT THE SAME TIME SAMI HITS ROMAN WITH A HELLUVA KICK #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/TTenC1X7Gk — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) November 2, 2024

