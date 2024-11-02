NXT Live Results / Orlando, Fl / Sat Nov 2, 2024

The Complete Results from Englewood Neighborhood Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger (with Lola Vice) defeat OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price (with Jaida Parker)

Tatum Paxley defeats Derrian Gobourne

Andre Chase defeats Jasper Troy

Gallus: Wolfgang / Mark and Joe Coffey defeat Shiloh Hill / Cutler James / Troy Yearwood

The No Quarter Catch Crew: Charlie Dempsey and Wren Sinclair defeat Robert Stone and Stevie Turner

NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo (with Adrianna Rizzo) defeats Brooks Jensen (with Shawn Spears)

Josh Briggs defeats Ashante Adonis, who is distracted by Karmen Petrovic

NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Tavion Heights and Myles Borne

Nikkita Lyons defeats Sol Ruca via DQ

Stephanie Vaqer and Giulia defeat Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx

Wes Lee / Ethan Page / Ridge Holland defeat Trick Williams / Dante Chen / Je’Von Evans

Thanks to @CKortJester in attendance.

