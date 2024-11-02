NXT Live Results / Orlando, Fl / Sat Nov 2, 2024
The Complete Results from Englewood Neighborhood Center:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
Hank Walker and Tank Ledger (with Lola Vice) defeat OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price (with Jaida Parker)
Tatum Paxley defeats Derrian Gobourne
Andre Chase defeats Jasper Troy
Gallus: Wolfgang / Mark and Joe Coffey defeat Shiloh Hill / Cutler James / Troy Yearwood
The No Quarter Catch Crew: Charlie Dempsey and Wren Sinclair defeat Robert Stone and Stevie Turner
NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo (with Adrianna Rizzo) defeats Brooks Jensen (with Shawn Spears)
Josh Briggs defeats Ashante Adonis, who is distracted by Karmen Petrovic
NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Tavion Heights and Myles Borne
Nikkita Lyons defeats Sol Ruca via DQ
Stephanie Vaqer and Giulia defeat Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx
Wes Lee / Ethan Page / Ridge Holland defeat Trick Williams / Dante Chen / Je’Von Evans
