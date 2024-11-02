News on Bo Dallas, Darby Allin, and Marshall Von Erich

– Marshall Von Erich, ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Champion, has been sidelined due to a torn pectoral muscle and is still awaiting confirmation on his expected recovery time.

– Darby Allin is slated to appear as the next distinguished guest on AEW Meal and a Match.

– Bo Dallas says there are a lot of exciting things coming for The Wyatt Sicks in WWE

“There are going to be ups and downs. We’ll come back more explosive than ever and keep the vibe and feeling that everyone has seen so far. It’ll take turns no one saw coming. I think the future is very exciting and looks very, very bright for the Wyatt Sicks.

Whenever they need to take someone out. Whenever the Wyatt Sicks deem it necessary, we can get it done every day of the week if necessary.”

Source: Bo Dallas via CBS Sports

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

