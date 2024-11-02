News and Notes from the WWE Crown Jewel kick-off show

– The Usos kicking off the show

– Jey Uso says there’s some big unfinished business within the family and he doesn’t know if he can fully trust the OTC 100% yet

– Jey Uso says he can’t wait to put little brother Solo Sikoa in his place tomorrow at Crown Jewel

– Kevin Owens confronts Randy Orton and throws the microphone at it

– Triple H confirms that the Crown Jewel titles will stay in Saudi Arabia, the champions who win will get a diamond ring

– Liv Morgan said she took out Rhea Ripley on NXT this week so that she couldn’t show up to Crown Jewel tomorrow

– Gunther says he doesn’t care what people think of him or his opponents, as he only steps into the ring to prove he’s one of the best in the business.

– Michael Cole reveals that if Cody Rhodes wins the Crown Jewel Championship tomorrow, he will be the first member of the Rhodes family to win a championship on foreign soil

All eyes are on @CodyRhodes as WWE Champion, but he wouldn't wan't it any other way. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/PpGhyKhVh6 — WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2024

