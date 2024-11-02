Montez Ford on booking frustrations, Cameron Grimes believes he will return to WWE

– Montez Ford admits that The Street Profits are frustrated with their booking in WWE

“We got a WrestleMania win, and then boom, it just stops. And it’s been this constant stop and go and stop and go with the Street Profits, where we’ll get momentum and then the momentum will stop, then momentum will start again, and the momentum will stop.

For us, that’s frustrating, because it’s hard to get behind a team whose momentum starts and then it shifts again.“

Source: Daily Mail

– Former WWE star Cameron Grimes guarantees he will be back in the company one day

“I do believe that I will be back in WWE. Because, like, you see now—most of our top talents are in their mid-40s, to be honest. And here I am, talking to you today at 31 years old. I’ve been doing this, now going into my 17th year as a professional wrestler.

If it takes 15 years to get that opportunity, my body, my mind, and everything will be ready for it.”

Source: Instinct Culture

