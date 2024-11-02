Liv Morgan’s post WWE Crown Jewel recap

Women’s Crown Jewel Champion Liv Morgan is up at the WWE Crown Jewel Post Show.

– She’s very proud of everything she’s done.

– Big E talks about her growth as a star.

– she’s very emotional, she says she’s very proud and honored to be on top of the Women’s Division.

– she found a wild kitten and wants to take it home or find a family to take care of it.

– Liv tears up again when the crowd chanted “you deserved it”

“I feel like I owe a lot of my success to my fans. They stood by me in moments where I feel like I really didn’t give them anything to be proud of. And they still stuck with me, and now here we are at the very top of the women’s division and I just want them to know that I really, really, really couldn’t have done it without you. So thank you.”

What a night in Riyadh. Huge congrats to your first-ever Crown Jewel Champions, Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes and Women’s World Champion @YaOnlyLivvOnce. #WWECrownJewel #RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/d8ltTmf62m — Triple H (@TripleH) November 2, 2024

