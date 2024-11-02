11/2/24 AEW Collision Recap

– Collision kicks off with Private Party holding a Championship Celebration. Private Party say they will defend the AEW Tag Team Titles against any Tag Team that want to step up to them and get into FTR’s faces.

– Anthony Bowens finds out that Max Caster is still in possession of MVP’s business card

– Thunder Rosa defeated Harley Cameron

– Kyle Fletcher defeated Komander

– Scapegoat Jack Perry & Daniel Garcia face off backstage. Jack says Garcia isn’t ready to become TNT Champion and warns him to know his place.

– Kris Statlander challenges The CEO Mercedes Mone to a match for the TBS Title at Full Gear.

– Lio Rush defeated Ariya Daivari

– AR Fox vs Nick Wayne is made official for next week.

– PAC defeated Action Andretti

– Orange Cassidy confronts The Blackpool Combat Club and says the BCC is using Wheeler Yuta and wants Yuta to remember who he used to be and vows to become the next AEW World Champion.

Jon Moxley slaps Yuta and tells him to go attack Cassidy. Yuta grabs a Steel Chair, but hesitates to hit Cassidy with it.

Cassidy knocks out Yuta with an Orange Punch.

– Johnny TV goes to MxM Collection and praises them. Johnny says if they want to collab all they have to do is slide into his DM’s

– Roderick Strong defeated Shane Taylor

– Private Party will defend the AEW Tag Team Titles at Full Gear in a 4 Way Match. Qualification Matches will begin next week to see who will join.

– Mina Shirkawa is coming…

– Mariah May defeated Anna Jay to retain the AEW Women’s Title.

