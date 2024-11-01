Zilla Fatu wants to face John Cena, MJF vs. QT Marshall announced
– MJF vs QT Marshall announced for BRCW Festival Of Fights.
#justannounced pic.twitter.com/iaeAQWlhEO
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) November 1, 2024
– Zilla Fatu says he wants to face John Cena during his retirement tour in WWE
“I have met John Cena before, plenty of times. I would love to wrestle John Cena. Who wouldn’t? Just to have the bragging rights to say you wrestled John Cena. I think that’s dope. I don’t care if I…well, nah, I do care if I win. But he’s a legend, definitely a Hall of Famer. So, I would love to put him on my resume, for sure.”
Source: Zilla Fatu via MuscleMan Malcom