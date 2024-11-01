Triple H lands in Riyadh (video), WWE reportedly not happy with Samantha Irvin’s social media posts

– Triple H posted:

Touched down in Riyadh. A huge weekend ahead in @WWE, and it all starts with the #WWECrownJewel Kickoff at the top of the hour. A history-making weekend in store. Champions vs. Champions. Bring the energy all weekend, WWE Universe. @RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/nUqrBsuqKI — Triple H (@TripleH) November 1, 2024

– Many in WWE respected Samantha Irvin’s decision to leave the company, but were not happy about her social media posts since leaving.

Since leaving the company Irvin has taken to social media in an extremely vocal way to speak about her time there and her partner Ricochet with much of it coming off in a very negative way to fans.

Many have spoken out after being shocked at her behavior as well as seemingly disappointed by her lack of professionalism as she grew a considerable following while working as a ring announcer in WWE.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

