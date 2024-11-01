Nikki Bella announced for Season 3 of Peacock’s “The Traitor”

Nikki Bella is keeping busy these days.

This week, the WWE Hall of Fame legend was announced for the new season of the popular Peacock reality series, “The Traitor,” which premieres this coming January.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

PEACOCK ANNOUNCES JANUARY 9 PREMIERE DATE FOR THE THIRD SEASON OF EMMY AWARD WINNING REALITY COMPETITION SERIES “THE TRAITORS”

Emmy Winning Host Alan Cumming Returns to Lead an All-New Cast in a Game of Treachery and Deceit

Peacock’s Emmy Award(R)-winning competition-reality series THE TRAITORS returns for a third season on January 9 with an all-new lineup of familiar faces, hosted again by the impossibly stylish and devastatingly witty Alan Cumming.

The 21 contestants participating in Season 3 are:

· Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

· Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

· Britney Haynes (Big Brother)

· Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

· Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

· Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

· Ciara Miller (Summer House)

· Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

· Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

· Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

· Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)

· Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)

· Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

· Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal)

· Nikki Garcia (Professional Wrestler)

· Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island)

· Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

· Sam Asghari (Actor & Model)

· Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

· Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

· Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)

Produced by Studio Lambert and set in a remote castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, five-time Emmy-nominated Alan Cumming plays host to 21 larger-than-life personalities who come together to compete in a series of missions with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. The catch? Hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors “murder” contestants one by one, but if the Faithful can banish all the Traitors before the end of the game, they’ll split the incredible prize.

THE TRAITORS is produced by Studio Lambert with Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess and Tim Harcourt serving as executive producers.

Last season (Season 2), THE TRAITORS became the #1 unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms during launch week, according to Nielsen. THE TRAITORS also received four Primetime Emmy award nominations and won in the categories of Outstanding Reality Competition Program and host Alan Cumming took home the statue for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program. Season 1 of THE TRAITORS took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

The first and second seasons of THE TRAITORS are available to binge in full, only on Peacock.

ABOUT THE TRAITORS

The Emmy award-winning series, THE TRAITORS is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

ABOUT THE SERIES

Executive Producers: Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess

Produced by: Studio Lambert part of All3 Media Group

Host and Producer: Alan Cumming

Format: 11 x 60 min episodes + a reunion special, Original Unscripted Competition Series

