Impostor Alexa Bliss scams elderly man out of nearly $1 million

The New York Times has published a story recounting how a man, named Alfred Mancinelli, was scammed out of almost $1 million from a person impersonating WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss online.

The elderly man thought he was in a romantic relationship with Bliss and his entire savings and granddaughter’s college fund were completely taken away by scammers.

When his son tried to stop his father from spending more money, he sued his son and the last $100,000 which were frozen were returned back to him, which he also spent on the fake Alexa Bliss.

The NY Times said that while Mancinelli was being scammed way back in 2018, things got worse during the pandemic. Mancinelli died at 79 yeas of age last Summer.

You can read the incredible story at https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/31/business/scam-con-artist-family-savings.html.

